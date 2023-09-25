No One Will Save You Director Addresses Possible Sequel

Last week saw the debut of the horror film No One Will Save You on Hulu, one of the rare instances of audiences being given an entirely original genre experience that isn't a reboot or adaptation of an established concept. The film has been earning praise from audiences and critics alike, leaving fans to wonder if this could merely be the beginning of a sprawling series, though writer/director Brian Duffield recently addressed that he doubts he would be interested in developing future stories set in this world. He did admit, though, that even if the film wasn't developed with follow-up stories in mind, if the movie ends up becoming a major success, he might be more interested in fleshing out the franchise.

"I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with [star] Kaitlyn [Dever], maybe it's every seven years, we'll do our Before Sunset and we'll save you," Duffield revealed to /Film. "I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel. If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone's begging for it, we'll talk. There's not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work then I'd be so stressed out that I have to come up with something."

No One Will Save You isn't the first original story that Duffield has scripted, as he previously wrote movies like The Babysitter, Underwater, Spontaneous, and Love and Monsters. Each of these films presented audiences with a deep and thought-out mythology that contained the potential to spend more time in each world, yet only The Babysitter earned a follow-up, which Duffield didn't write.

No One Will Save You is described, "Brynn (Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up -- until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with the past."

No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu.

