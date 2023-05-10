Nope Soundtrack Now Available on Vinyl From Waxwork Records

Jordan Peele's Nope was one of 2022's most exciting and acclaimed genre films, thanks not only to its narrative concepts and unconventional visuals, but also for its music, with Waxwork Records set to release the film's soundtrack on vinyl. In addition to the soundtrack featuring original music by Michael Abels, it will also feature signature tracks that helped amplify the experience, such as Dionne Warwick's "Walk on By" and the creepy "Jean Jacket Remix" of Corey Hart's "Sunglasses at Night." You can head to Waxwork Records to order your copy of the Nope original soundtrack on vinyl now.

Per Waxwork Records, "The film reunites Peele with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

"Nope marks Abels' third feature film score with director Jordan Peele, having previously scored Peele's Get Out and Us. The album also features songs from the film, including a new version of Corey Hart's classic 'Sunglasses at Night (Jean Jacket Mix),' Dionne Warwick's 'Walk on By,' The Lost Generation's 'This is the Lost Generation,' Exuma's 'Exuma, the Obeah Man,' and a never-before-released gem by a young Jodie Foster, 'La Vie C'est Chouette' from the 1977 film Moi, Fleur Bleue."

(Photo: Waxwork Records)

"Nope is my most ambitious score to date," says Abels. "There are elements from the genres of sci-fi, action, horror, and Westerns, but always through the tonal palette of Jordan Peele's unique vision. The lines between source music and score are blurred, as a good part of the score seems to be playing at the theme park, which is a key location in the story. The score is at times terrifying, yet also invokes the sense of awe and wonder that the characters feel as they realize what they are seeing. The film eventually becomes a grand adventure, and so the music expands into the larger-than-life scale we expect of a summer blockbuster."

He added, "It was a joy to compose a score that encompassed such a broad range of genres and emotions, and I'm thrilled to have audiences experience all of them through this album."

"Michael is one the most exciting composers working today -- he has this amazing ability to create new sounds which was important for this film," Jordan Peele says. "He's able to play in the familiar and in the unfamiliar at the same time, so that helps give every film its own character, and he has an incredible mastery of so many different music genres."

Abels is known for his genre-defying scores for the Jordan Peele films Get Out and Us, for which Abels won a World Soundtrack Award, the Jerry Goldsmith Award, a Critics Choice nomination, and multiple critics' awards. The hip-hop influenced score for Us was short-listed for an Academy Award and was named "Score of the Decade" by The Wrap. Abels is also co-founder of the Composers Diversity Collective, an advocacy group to increase visibility of composers of color in film, gaming, and streaming media.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to present the official Nope deluxe double LP soundtrack album. The package comes complete with 180-gram colored vinyl, quality packaging, original artwork by Ethan Mesa, heavyweight gatefold jacket with matte coating, a multi-page 12"x12" booklet, liner notes, & more.

Nope Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:

The Complete Film Score by Michael Abels

Original Artwork by Ethan Mesa

180-gram "Jean Jacket & Haywood Ranch Blood Rain" Colored Vinyl

Heavyweight Gatefold Jacket

Liner Notes from Tyree Boyd-Pates

12"x12" Booklet

You can head to Waxwork Records to order your copy of the Nope original soundtrack on vinyl now.

Will you be adding the soundtrack to your collection?