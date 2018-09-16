Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings Cast in Joe Hill’s ‘NOS4A2’

It looks like the television adaptation of NOS4A2 has found its leads.

According to a recent announcement by AMC (via Variety), Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings have been cast in the lead roles of their upcoming television series. The supernatural-horror series is based on the Joe Hill novel of the same name, which was also given a prequel comic called Wraith: Welcome to Christmasland.

Quinto, whose filmography includes Star Trek and American Horror Story, will be portraying the series’ villain, Charlie Manx. Manx is described as a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law.

Cummings, who previously appeared in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and Westside, will be portraying Vic McQueen, a young, working-class artist who has the ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

The ten-episode series reportedly began production sometime this week, with The Walking Dead and The Handmaid’s Tale veteran Kari Skogland expected to direct the first two episodes. The cast of NOS4A2 also includes the previously announced Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jahkara Smith as Maggie Leigh.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill said when NOS4A2 was given a series order. “I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC’s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

“I loved Joe Hill’s fantastic book from the moment I read it,” O’Brien added, “and look forward to continuing to work with Joe, AMC, and Tornante on this exciting material.”

The first season of NOS4A2 is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on AMC.