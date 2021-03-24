Oxygen Delivering Viewers "Serial Killer Week" of Unsettling True-Crime Programming in April

✖

The Oxygen network is the go-to place for some of the most compelling, and disturbing, true-crime stories out there, with the network aiming to unveil some of the most unsettling stories yet with their "Serial Killer Week" in April. In addition to delivering all-new episodes of familiar series, the network will also deliver brand-new specials focusing on notorious serial killers like Joel Rifkin, Bruce McArthur, and Dorothea Puente. Oxygen's "Serial Killer Week" will run on the network from Saturday, April 10th to Sunday, April 18th. Check out the notable premieres and details on the new specials below before the event kicks off next month.

Per press release, "The nine-night stunt kicks off with the new special Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer (April 10th), complete with a never-before-heard interview of one of New York’s most prolific murderers, Joel Rifkin. It continues with the special Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur' (April 11th), featuring the story of a wholesome gardener and mall Santa by day and by night, a murderer who hacked up his victims; and the two-night premiere of Murders at the Boarding House' (April 17th & April 18th), exposing the sinister scheme grandmotherly Dorothea Puente employed to rob her boarders of their lives and their money.

"Additional appointment viewing during Serial Killer Week includes new episodes of Snapped; the season premiere of Living with a Serial Killer, which asks what it’s like to discover the person you shared your life with is a vicious murderer; Mark of a Serial Killer, viewing investigations through the lens of the murderer’s psychological profile; Accident, Suicide or Murder, unraveling the truth behind mysterious deaths; and the premiere of brand new series Mastermind of Murder, exploring the cunning criminals who manipulated others into doing their dirty work (April 18th)."

The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, April 10th

Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer – 7 p.m. ET Through newly revealed interviews from Attica Correctional Facility, New York’s most prolific serial killer, Joel Rifkin, reveals exclusive insights into the mind of a monster. With unprecedented access to Rifkin’s childhood friends, investigators on the case, and those closest to the victims, viewers will gain fresh perspective into the psyche of the infamous serial killer. How did he continue to fly under the radar through seventeen murders? Those closest to the case reveal how Rifkin became the invisible madman who made headlines and *almost* got away with murder.



Sunday, April 11th

Snapped (NEW EPISODE) - 6 p.m. ET "Susan Monica" – While investigating a missing Oregon handyman, police stumble upon human remains and are left searching a stunning crime scene straight out of a horror movie.

Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur - 7 p.m. ET Bruce McArthur was many things: friend, grandfather, mall Santa, landscaper, and a ruthless serial killer. He lived a double life: his wholesome appearance and cooperative nature eluded cops for years while he engaged in a hedonistic lifestyle filled with violent sex that often went too far. He cunningly took advantage of his work as a gardener and buried his victims’ body parts in the yards of his posh clientele. Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur unravels the twists and turns of the shocking investigation into Toronto’s most prolific serial killer. Through exclusive interviews with McArthur’s close friends, the homicide investigators who cracked the case, and expert analyses by leading criminologists and forensic psychologists, this two-hour special uncovers how McArthur targeted, terrorized, and murdered members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community, The Village, for nearly a decade before getting caught.



Monday, April 12th

Mark of a Serial Killer (NEW EPISODE) - 8 p.m. ET "The I-40 Killer" - A killer is murdering and mutilating young women along the Route 40 corridor in Delaware. But when investigators set up an undercover operation, the hunter soon becomes the hunted.



Tuesday, April 13th

Mark of a Serial Killer (NEW EPISODE) - 8 p.m. ET "The I-95 Killer" - After multiple men are discovered brutally murdered, investigators determine that each victim was last seen with a handsome stranger they met in a bar. Police ask the public for help in tracking down a dangerous drifter before he kills again.



Wednesday, April 14th

Mark of a Serial Killer (NEW EPISODE) - 8 p.m. ET "The Charmer" - A series of women in the Seattle area are found brutally murdered, their bodies posed. Police realize they may have a killer stalking the area nightclub scene, one who is able to charm his victims into submission.

Living with a Serial Killer (SERIES PREMIERE EPISODE) - 9 p.m. ET "The Black Widow’s Web: Joanne Dennehy" - Spree killer Joanne Dennehy stabbed three men to death in 2013. Now, for the first time, Dennehy’s daughter Shianne shares how she has struggled to come to terms with the realities of being the child of Britain’s most dangerous woman.



Thursday, April 15th

Mark of a Serial Killer (NEW EPISODE) - 8 p.m. ET "The Englewood Killer" - Chicago police are investigating the murders of several women, whose bodies are discovered in abandoned buildings barefoot. Evidence indicates there is one offender, now police need to locate him.

Living with a Serial Killer (NEW EPISODE) - 9 p.m. ET "Scotland’s Worst Predator: Peter Tobin" - Peter Tobin raped and murdered Angelika Kluk in 2006, but police suspected this was not his first kill. With the help of Tobin’s ex-wife Cathy Wilson, a ground- breaking investigation unearthed more victims, and revealed Tobin as a serial killer.



Friday, April 16th

Mark of a Serial Killer (NEW EPISODE) - 8 p.m. ET "Classified to Kill" – Chicago detectives believe a serial killer is using the classified ads to lure and murder his victims. The investigation is set ablaze when flames obliterate evidence, until police make a shocking discovery.

Living with a Serial Killer – (NEW EPISODE) - 9 p.m. ET "The Suffolk Strangler: Steve Wright" - For 10 days in 2006, an unidentified killer terrified the rural town of Ipswich snatching five prostitutes from the streets and strangling them to death. When Pam Wright discovers that the killer was her own partner, her world begins to crumble.



Saturday, April 17th

Murders at the Boarding House (TWO NIGHT SPECIAL PREMIERE) - 7 p.m. ET When the Sacramento Police Department receives a missing person’s report from a concerned social worker, they send Detective John Cabrera to the boarding house where the individual was last seen. The elderly landlady, Dorothea Puente, is friendly and cooperative, but when Cabrera discovers human remains in the backyard, Puente falls under suspicion of murder. Now, with police getting closer to unearthing the rest of the bodies, the old lady gives Cabrera the slip and goes on the run.

Accident, Suicide, or Murder (SEASON PREMIERE EPISODE) - 8:30 p.m. ET "Dark Echoes" - A weekend trip to an Alaskan lodge turns deadly for a young mother when she’s shot and killed by her boyfriend. The death is ruled an accident and the case is closed until an eerily similar incident in Montana drives investigators to reopen the case.



Sunday, April 18th

Snapped (NEW EPISODE) - 6 p.m. ET "Gail Gash"- After detectives discover a beloved fire chief’s dismembered torso in his own barn, they must rush to find his missing wife—are they both victims, or is this couple hiding dark secrets?

Murders at the Boarding House (TWO-NIGHT SPECIAL PREMIERE) - 7 p.m. ET Detective John Cabrera must piece together the clues of Dorothea Puente’s dark past to form a picture of the grandmotherly serial killer. Meanwhile, Puente is hiding out in an L.A. motel, and lining up her next victim – an elderly man she meets in a bar. But when the man recognizes Puente’s face on the news, he contacts the police and Puente is caught. Back in Sacramento, prosecutors embark on the case against Puente, and after a long, difficult trial, the judge sentences Dorothea Puente to life in prison.

Mastermind of Murder (SERIES PREMIERE) - 8:30 p.m. ET "Victims Wanted" - A man is shot after answering a local help wanted ad. Detectives soon discover there are other victims with eerily similar stories. Their quest to locate a possible serial killer leads them to a suspected killer working for an evil manipulator.



Oxygen's "Serial Killer Week" kicks off on Saturday, April 10th.

