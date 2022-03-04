Paranormal Activity Reboot Already Completed

✖

A new Paranormal Activity film was announced last year, though official details on filmmakers or cast members involved didn't emerge until earlier this year, with producer Jason Blum recently confirming that the project has already wrapped, unbeknownst to most fans of the franchise that production had even begun. With the film often being referred to as a "reboot" and that term sometimes being used to describe a sequel, Blum also went on to detail how this new take is a revival of the concept without any direct connections to the previous six films in the series. The new Paranormal Activity is expected to land on Paramount+ by the end of the year.

When asked about the status of the new film by Collider, Blum confirmed, "The movie’s done. Yeah, we did it.”

Shooting a film without much fanfare falls in line with the efforts of the debut Paranormal Activity, with a reported budget of under $20,000 and without major stars attached. The new film was written by Christopher Landon and directed by William Eubank, which stars Emily Bader (Broken Visions, Charmed), Roland Buck III (Chicago Med, Better Call Saul), Dan Lippert (The Grand Slams, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Henry Ayers-Brown (Blacklist, The Deuce).

The first six films all unfolded within the same universe, though jumped forward and backward in time, while also offering lateral connections to the core mythology.

“Paramount wanted to continue Paranormal Activity, I probably would have left it alone. So they wanted to continue it, but I thought if they were gonna continue it, you gotta -- it was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we’d been down," Blum detailed of his reaction to doing a new installment. "So I really encouraged all the creative people involved to think of something new. A lot of people who are going to go see the new Paranormal Activity were 3 years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don’t even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago."

Stay tuned for details on the new Paranormal Activity before it debuts on Paramount+ before the end of the year.

