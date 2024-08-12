Satanic Panic Series Hysteria! Gets First Teaser From Peacock

Back in the ’70s and ’80s, the rise of heavy metal, horror movies, and Dungeons and Dragons resulted in the “Satanic Panic,” a time in which virtually any crime committed in a community was initially attributed to Satanic activity, with a number of movies and TV series taking place in that era embracing that real-world paranoia. In the upcoming Peacock series Hysteria!, rather than being intimidated by that paranoia, a group of characters realizes they can lean into communal fears to amplify their popularity. You can check out the first teaser for Hysteria! below before it lands on Peacock on October 13th.

The series is described, “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, Hysteria! follows a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts who realize that they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band. This is until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/Aq4M74XyFYs

Hysteria! stars Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness).

Writers/executive producers Matthew Scott Kane and David A. Goodman shared in a statement, “‘What are those kids up to? Whatever it is, it can’t be good.’ That fear haunts every generation. Children of the Atomic Age went on to terrifying their families by turning on, tuning in, and dropping out in the sixties. Those same ‘free spirits’ went on to vote for Reagan and called for censorship of the ‘obscene’ and ‘satanic’ heavy metal bands their own kids worshiped. Now, those kids are adults who rail against pronouns, TikTok, and a movie about Barbie. The cycle doesn’t end. And it’s hard to escape the feeling that someone, or something, is sitting by watching it all, and laughing.”

The added, “Hysteria! is about both sides of that generational fear. It’s about the thrills of being young, rebellious in spirit, and aspirational at heart — and the horrors of growing up and realizing that the world you thought you knew has shifted beneath your feet. Our hope is that parents and children (of the appropriate age, of course) can enjoy the chills, the laughs, the music, and the heart of Hysteria! together. Growing up is scary. So is parenting.”

Hysteria! premieres on Peacock on October 13th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!