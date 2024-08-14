Peacock’s Teacup: James Wan Horror Series Debuts Teaser Trailer, Poster

After the Teacup teaser that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, Peacock has released a full teaser trailer for the new horror series. Hailing from Atomic Monster, the production company of James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious), Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Scott Speedman (Grey’s Anatomy), and Chaske Spencer (The English) and will haunt the streaming service just in time for Halloween. You can check out the new Teacup teaser trailer in the player above and take in its creep official poster below. Teacup will premiere October 10th with two episodes, debuting a pair of new episodes every week through Halloween.

First-time showrunner Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone) takes the reigns of the series, working alongside executive producers Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster, Francisca X. Hu, and Kevin Tancharoen. Teacup is based on the novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, who also executive produces.

“After reading Robert McCammon’s book Stinger, the entire team at Atomic Monster felt a spark,” James Wan wrote. “The story had all the ingredients for a captivating series and Ian McCulloch had a vision to bring it to life in a fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity – often lacking in edgy narratives. Add in our incredibly talented cast led by Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer and fans are in for a true edge-of-your-seat experience. Teacup defies easy labels. It’s a genre-bending blend of horror, mystery, and drama, with layers that unfold like a captivating puzzle. It goes beyond chills and thrills and holds up a mirror to humanity, exploring the darkness that resides within us all. We hope you enjoy this wild ride as much as we’ve loved creating it!”

Showrunner Ian McCulloch addressed adapting the book for the screen in a statement, writing in part: “Stinger is now Teacup. The reasons for this are too spoilery to share but watch the first few episodes and all will be revealed. Point being, the series is now very much its own thing: a puzzle-box mystery, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, a can’t-but-must-look horror story, a family drama, a science fiction epic — of the keyhole variety, of course. But as singular, strange, and surprising as I hope Teacup is, all you need to do is peel away the layers, characters, situations, and mythology and look behind the thrills, chills, hairpin turns and make-you-gasp reveals. Do all that and you’ll see, at its heart, Teacup is still very much standing on the shoulders of Stinger. Just as it should.”

Teacup‘s first season will include eight 30-minute episodes, with the first two directed by E.L. Katz (Cheap Thrills, The Haunting of Bly Manor). The cast of Teacup is rounded out by Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux.

