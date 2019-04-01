‘Pet Sematary’ Final Trailer Released

The final trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Stephen King-inspired Pet Sematary rose from the grave Monday ahead of the film’s Friday release to theaters.

The second big screen adaptation of King’s seminal horror novel, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steered by directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer (Starry Eyes), Pet Sematary has already garnered an 85 percent critics’ approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a generally favorable response from early screenings.

“It’s f—ing great! It’s a really good movie,” acclaimed novelist King told EW of the 2019 remake.

“It’s a grown-up, adult kind of movie. It’s not like 12 semi-clad teens get killed in a summer camp. In this particular time frame, you know, there’ve been several movies that have been successful. Horror movies like Jordan Peele’s Get Out last year. And then I think when Us opens, I think it’s gonna be big. I think it’s gonna be huge. Those are like adult-type fantasies.”

Starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo & Lucas Lavoie and John Lithgow, and produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura (The Meg), Mark Vahradian (Bumblebee), and Steven Schneider (Glass), Pet Sematary opens April 5.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!