Horror

Predator Fans are Stoked for Upcoming Prequel Movie Prey

By

new-predator-movie-prey.jpg

Despite not being a part of the content that will do up on the service in the US, The Walt Disney Company offered a first look and some confirmation about the next entry in the Predator franchise, a new prequel titled Prey. Taking a major departure from movies in the series before, the film will take place hundreds of years ago rather than in the present or not-too-distant future, and will follow a Native American woman protecting her tribe from the space hunters. All of this news, combined with the first look photo and logo for the movie, has Predator fans super excited online.

Marking the first film in the series since 2018’s The Predator, Prey is directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and will be released on the streaming service Hulu in 2022. A brief official description reads: “An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, Prey is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.” Deadline reported earlier today that the film will follow Naru, a new character played by Amber Midthunder, described as “a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.” A first look was released online as well that teased Amber’s character and the fight she’ll face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ueb337mhz6z71.jpg

Check out the response from Predator fans below!

The best Predator movie ever

Best thing about Prey is…

https://twitter.com/conner_rielly/status/1459270729065660417

Too awesome

Doooooooooope

I’m gonna be there

Friggin Amazing

Deserves to be in theaters

https://twitter.com/AustinPlanet/status/1459287382218395659

I’m excited

I just…need a minute to process that.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts