Predator Fans are Stoked for Upcoming Prequel Movie Prey

Despite not being a part of the content that will do up on the service in the US, The Walt Disney Company offered a first look and some confirmation about the next entry in the Predator franchise, a new prequel titled Prey. Taking a major departure from movies in the series before, the film will take place hundreds of years ago rather than in the present or not-too-distant future, and will follow a Native American woman protecting her tribe from the space hunters. All of this news, combined with the first look photo and logo for the movie, has Predator fans super excited online.
Marking the first film in the series since 2018’s The Predator, Prey is directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and will be released on the streaming service Hulu in 2022. A brief official description reads: “An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, Prey is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.” Deadline reported earlier today that the film will follow Naru, a new character played by Amber Midthunder, described as “a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.” A first look was released online as well that teased Amber’s character and the fight she’ll face.
