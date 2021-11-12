Predator Fans are Stoked for Upcoming Prequel Movie Prey

Despite not being a part of the content that will do up on the service in the US, The Walt Disney Company offered a first look and some confirmation about the next entry in the Predator franchise, a new prequel titled Prey. Taking a major departure from movies in the series before, the film will take place hundreds of years ago rather than in the present or not-too-distant future, and will follow a Native American woman protecting her tribe from the space hunters. All of this news, combined with the first look photo and logo for the movie, has Predator fans super excited online.

Marking the first film in the series since 2018’s The Predator, Prey is directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg and will be released on the streaming service Hulu in 2022. A brief official description reads: “An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, Prey is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.” Deadline reported earlier today that the film will follow Naru, a new character played by Amber Midthunder, described as “a skilled female warrior who fiercely protects her tribe against a highly evolved alien predator.” A first look was released online as well that teased Amber’s character and the fight she’ll face.

Check out the response from Predator fans below!

The best Predator movie ever

Everyone talking about Marvel crap but nobody is talking about what is going to be the best Predator movie ever made!!!! #Prey pic.twitter.com/SdIrp7Qn6z — Benjamin (@benjjjjjjjji) November 12, 2021

Best thing about Prey is…

Too awesome

I imagine in my head that the new #Predator movie #Prey is gonna be like Apocalypto mixed with the OG Predator. But because that would be too awesome it's gonna be completely different. — LA (@lancelotaustin) November 12, 2021

Doooooooooope

I’m gonna be there

If anything today, I am most looking forward to Prey. Since I'm a huge Predator fan, I know I'm gonna be there when it's up on Hulu. I just wish they released it in theaters. — The OcCULTure Critic He/Him🎃🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@OcCULTureCritic) November 12, 2021

Friggin Amazing

If the new Predator film "Prey" is anything like this promo image, it's going to be frigging amazing. pic.twitter.com/UNtuV3I7Cw — Ibs (@itsjustibs) November 12, 2021

Deserves to be in theaters

I’m excited

Just had the Predator prequel film, Prey, pop in my news feed.

And while I'm excited to see how they fit this into the franchise, I am more excited that they hired an Indigenous American actress to play the heroine of the film. — Ichigo Tomago 🏳️‍⚧️ @IchiTomago@bark.lgbt (@IchigoTomago) November 12, 2021

I just…need a minute to process that.