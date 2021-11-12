Predator Prequel Prey Reveals First Poster And Logo

One of the biggest aliens of cinematic history is set to return next year thanks to Hulu with the Predator jumping into the movie, “Prey” which will act as a prequel to the original film series. Venturing into the past of the world and focusing on a Comanche Nation warrior in 1719, the film is set to be directed by Dan Trachtenberg of 10 Cloverfield Lane fame and has released a new key image for the film as well as the logo for the movie that drops the Predator name entirely to instead focus on the woman who will seemingly be fighting the technologically advanced threat from the stars.

20th Century Studios revealed the first look at the upcoming prequel, which will finally bring the terrifying hunter back to the screen:

https://twitter.com/20thcentury/status/1459197546379849731?s=20

The director of photography, Jeff Cutter, had shared the conclusion of filming for the upcoming Predator Prequel:

“And that’s a wrap on Skulls! Can’t thank @dannytrs enough for inviting me along on this epic journey and entrusting me to help achieve his vision for this film! Thanks to a great cast led by @ambermidthunder, @dakota_beavers and @dd and much love to a brave Calgary crew for diving headfirst in with us! #skulls #predator,”

The description for the upcoming film reads as such:

“The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is Patsi – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.”

