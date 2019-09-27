Prey Director Teases "Exciting Ideas" for More Predator Movies

The last two films in the Predator series have served as standalone adventures, even though they tied into the franchise as a whole, with director of this year's Prey Dan Trachtenberg teasing the ways in which the new picture could set the stage for the series' future. In his remarks, he didn't necessarily say that his film teases ideas that future films could explore, with the implication being that if his film is a success, it could result in studio 20th Century Studios taking some ambitious gambles with the franchise's future. Prey will be landing on Hulu on August 5th.

"'There are a lot of exciting ideas for what could be next for the franchise," Trachtenberg shared with TimeOut. "The things that most excite me are the boldest swings and I think there's scope to do other things that haven't been done before."

The success of the original 1987 Predator is undeniable, earning sequels Predator 2, Predators, and The Predator. Additionally, the series has crossed over with the Alien franchise for two installments. Despite the multiple entries, none of these follow-up adventures have left the same impact as the debut entry.

The upcoming Prey will take a new approach to the concept and explore the terror of the hunter in an all-new setting, though won't necessarily serve as an origin story. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

The film stars Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico), Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home), and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

Prey was so unique for the franchise, in fact, that it was shot under the name "Skulls," seemingly appearing as a project entirely unrelated to the well-known sci-fi/horror series.

