A Quiet Place Part II Release Date Moved Up to May

While films continue to be delayed until later into this year or even into 2022, Paramount Pictures has elected to bring one of them forward and have moved the highly anticipated A Quiet Place Part II forward. Previously delayed multiple times, and just a few weeks ago pushed back to September, director John Krasinski took to Twitter to announce the new date, adding in a message: "They always say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II. MEMORIAL DAY." The official Twitter account for the film has already updated itself to reflect the new May release date, Friday, May 28th.

It's worth noting that it was previously confirmed by ViacomCBS that they were shortening the theatrical window for all Paramount Pictures releases going forward, meaning that new movies would play on the big screen for a limited amount of time and after that window expires would be immediately available for streaming on the freshly launched Paramount+ streaming service. It was confirmed at the time that A Quiet Place Part II would debut on the service 45 days after its theatrical debut, which would mean it will stream on July 12, 2021 should that time line hold.

In the new film, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

Krasinski starred in and directed the first film, and stepped behind the camera for the sequel once again. Though the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, with Krasinski no longer in the picture, it will also include some prequel elements from the initial alien invasion and will allow him to return in a limited capacity.

It was previously reported that Paramount had put a spin-off movie into development on a spin-off movie. At the time it was said that would Krasinski would not return with this third installment bringing in acclaimed director Jeff Nichols who previously directed features like Mud, Loving, Midnight Special, and Take Shelter. All that's known about the story is that it's based on an original idea by Krasinski.