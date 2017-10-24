These Are the Movies Rob Zombie Watches for Halloween

Thanks to his band White Zombie, musician Rob Zombie has always had a close link to the world of horror, even going on to direct a handful of films. The horror-lover recently took to Instagram to show off the movies that he’s been watching to get excited for Halloween.

Recent Halloween viewings in the Zombie house. I’m sure you all recognize. #robzombie #sherimoonzombie #zombiehouse #halloween A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Just in case you don’t immediately recognize those films, they are, clockwise from top left, Blacula, Cat People, The Resurrected, Son of Dracula and Curse of Frankenstein.

Zombie got his start as a director through music videos for his band before lending his skills to his debut feature, House of 1000 Corpses. Focusing on a group of travelers seeking roadside oddities, the film paid homage to Texas Chain Saw Massacre and a variety of other grindhouse features when these travelers encountered the sadistic Firefly clan. The graphic nature of the film resulted in many delays in release, eventually debuting in 2003.

His follow-up, The Devil’s Rejects, took some of the previous films’ most compelling characters on the road, wreaking havoc and mayhem all along the way. The film was noted for the performances of its main characters and Zombie’s signature sadistic humor.

The filmmaker followed his original stories with entries in the Halloween franchise, first with a remake of the original story and then with a sequel to his new mythology. Many of his devout fans appreciated the director’s take on the iconic slasher, while others didn’t appreciate the exploration of elements that removed mystique from the Michael Myers character.

After the consecutive slashers, Zombie crafted his most ambitious film yet with Lords of Salem. Honoring filmmakers like Ken Russell and Dario Argento, Lords focused far more on a surrealist mood to tell the story of descendants of witches, culminating in an outlandish finale.

Most likely due to the mixed critical and financial reception of such an ambitious film, Zombie followed Lords with 31, another attempt at exploitation cinema. Possibly due to it being well-worn territory, 31 also didn’t resonate with audiences or critics with its tale of travelers subjected to a group of homicidal killers on Halloween night.

Whatever’s next for Zombie, it’s sure to cause quite a stir regardless.

