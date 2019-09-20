Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell Reportedly Landing on Blu-ray in October

After a long wait, horror fans are only days away from getting to see Rob Zombie‘s newest film, 3 From Hell. The movie will only be showing on 900 screens for three days: September 16th, 17th, and 18th. If you’re unable to catch the film during that time, have no fear, because the movie’s Blu-ray release is not far behind. According to Bloody Disgusting, 3 From Hell will already be available for home viewing in October. The United States release will be on October 15th and include DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD options (UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now). The film will also be released in the United Kingdom on October 14th and is expected to have some fun bonus features, including a 95-minute “making of” documentary, To Hell And Back, as well as a Rob Zombie commentary track.

3 From Hell will continue Zombie’s trilogy after House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, and will see the return of Bill Moseley (Otis), Sheri Moon Zombie (Baby), and Sid Haig (Captain Spaulding). The first film in the trilogy focused on a family abducting and torturing a group of travelers. The follow-up film took Otis, Baby, and Captain Spaulding on the road to continue wreaking havoc. The second movie’s finale seemingly saw the death of the trio, but 3 From Hell confirms that they survived the ordeal and will stand trial for their crimes.

Zombie previous promised that the film will be a fresh take on the characters.

“The second was so different to the first one, and I wanted the third one to be different yet again,” he told Metal Hammer. “If you’re just retreading the same movie for a profit, that’s a bummer.”

In addition to the core cast, 3 From Hell will also feature Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

Tickets for the September 16th, 17th, and 18th nationwide release of 3 From Hell are available at FathomEvents.com/3FromHell.

