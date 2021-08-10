Rob Zombie's The Munsters Shows Off Progress on New Mockingbird Lane

✖

With production on Rob Zombie's feature film reboot of The Munsters on the way, the filmmaker has taken to social media to reveal yet another important piece of the puzzle, the home of the titular family. Zombie posted on Instagram a series of photos that showed offthe progress being made on construction for the film's sets including the street, Mockingbird Lane, which now is officially a paved street. "Things are moving and grooving," Zombie wrote on Instagram. The filmmaker previously teased the new home for the characters in his upcoming reboot, showing off an animated of the street and even blueprints of the house itself.

Filming on Rob Zombie's The Munsters is set to take place in Budapest, Hungary but when the cameras will begin rolling and who will star in the film has not yet been confirmed. Fans have already theorized that Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, could take on the part of Lily Munster, having been a staple of his filmography since he started making feature films. Zombie's previous movies may have some concerned that his reboot of the popular sitcom may be in the same vein as his work on the Halloween franchise, but his love for the franchise should ease those fears.

Zombie has been a long-time fan of The Munsters and has spoken about his love of the classic series for years, even recording a commentary for the feature film Munster, Go Home! for a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. Radio host Howard Stern even said back in 2010 that Rob Zombie "has seen every Munsters episode at least 17 times." Given that that interview was over a decade ago, it's probably a fair guess that the number has increased since then.

"Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie wrote on Instagram in June when the project was confirmed. "My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress."

It remains to be seen what sort of tone Zombie's version of the franchise will take since it's best known for being very comedic in nature and all of his previous work is mostly dark and brutal horror. Only the 2009 animated movie The Haunted World of El Superbeasto and Zombie's faux-trailer for Grindhouse, Werewolf Women of the SS, have had their tongue in their cheek; however his intense love for The Munsters property should have many eager to see what his take on the material would be as it's no doubt been something he's considered for years.

