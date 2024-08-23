New Salem’s Lot Adaptation Coming to MAX in October

Stephen King fans will want to make sure they’re subscribed to Max so they can check out the new adaptation of Salem’s Lot. The producing teams behind the record-breaking horror franchises The Conjuring universe and the It films are reuniting for Salem’s Lot, a film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 bestselling novel of the same name. There was recently some uncertainty surrounding Salem’s Lot when it was moved from a theatrical to streaming release. However, the feature film starring Lewis Pullman is still on the schedule, and will arrive just in time for the Halloween season.

Salem’s Lot will make it’s streaming debut on Max in October, though a firm premiere date has not been officially announced. New images with the announcement feature the Salem’s Lot cast of Lewis Pullman (Ben Mears), Alfre Woodard (Dr. Cody), Makenzie Leigh (Susan Norton), Bill Camp (Matthew Burke), Spencer Treat Clark (Mike Ryerson), Pilou Asbæk (Straker), and John Benjamin Hickey (Father Callahan).

Director Gary Dauberman compared how the horror film brings back the feeling of attending a drive-in feature. “It’s this crazy sugar-high of a scene. I thought, ‘Yeah, this is what this is. This is a drive-in movie,’” Dauberman told Vanity Fair of a scene largely inspired by the first-edition cover of King’s novel. “As with most horror movies, I think audiences really elevate the experience. So I think getting as many people as you can cram on the couch would be my preferred way to watch this.”

What is Salem’s Lot about?

Alfre Woodard, John Benjamin Hickey, Makenzie Leigh, Lewis Pullman, and Jordan Preston Carter star in Salem’s Lot

Author Ben Mears returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a bloodthirsty vampire.

Gary Dauberman writes, directs, and executive produces the film; producers are James Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster; Roy Lee for Vertigo; and Mark Wolper.

Salem’s Lot premieres in October on Max.