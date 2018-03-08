Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2 Gets First Trailer

Ahead of its March 23 release, the Netflix horror-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet has gotten its first trailer. You can check out the all-new trailer above.

“Picking up right where we left off, Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet finds the Hammonds trying to adapt to Sheila’s now-advanced undead state — even though she’s desperately working to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. Unfortunately — while the family has become markedly better at murder — the number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up and it’s no longer going unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity — which seems important. Through it all, Sheila and Joel are grounded by their unconditional love for one another. Sure, being undead — or loving someone who is — isn’t always easy, but don’t all relationships have their challenges?”

The first season of the series became a surprise hit, with the show hitting the streaming service with little fanfare. Instead, Netflix relied on viewers being drawn in to the bizarre premise, with the help of stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, ultimately leaving viewers delighted.

Horror TV series have seen a major resurgence in recent years, thanks in part to the advances of cable and streaming networks being able to depict more mature subject matter. American Horror Story, which debuted in 2011, regularly dominates ratings, and has even earned itself a spinoff with American Crime Story.

Arguably the biggest show on cable is The Walking Dead, inspired by the Image Comics book depicting a group of survivors hoping to rebuild humanity after a zombie apocalypse. The AMC series scores huge amounts of viewers and also earned itself a spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead.

Santa Clarita Diet features plenty of humor alongside its horror, which appeals to genre fans while also drawing in any comedy fans. Another one of Netflix’s biggest hits, Stranger Things, also features healthy doses of humor, horror, and sci-fi.

Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet debuts on March 23.

