Satanic Panic: New Photo Showcases Rebecca Romijn’s Character

RLJE Films has released a new image from Satanic Panic, an upcoming horror movie with Hayley Griffith, Jerry O’Connell, and Rebecca Romijn. In the image, which you can see above, fans get a new look at Romijn’s character. USA Today, who debuted the image, describe her character as “the cult leader of well-to-do devil worshippers who eye a pizza-delivery girl as their next virginal sacrifice.” The film seems to find a lot of fun and humor in the camp of an ’80s-style horror movie. It’s a model that seems to be getting a lot of popularity in the post-Stranger Things media landscape.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

Sam’s first day as a pizza delivery driver is not going according to plan. At the end of a long day and not enough tips, her last delivery turns out to be for a group of Satanists looking for someone to sacrifice. Now in a fight for her life, Sam must fend off witches, evil spells and demonic creatures, all while trying to keep her body – and soul – intact. Starring Hayley Griffith (“The Loudest Voice”), Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day franchise), Jerry O’Connell (“Billions”) and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men franchise), Satanic Panic is “an absolutely entertaining horror film that will satisfy any viewer’s need for monsters, mayhem and…jokes.” (Robert Saucedo, Birth.Movies.Death).

Satanic Panic will be in select theaters, and available on digital video on demand platforms, beginning on September 6, 2019.