Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Gets Audiobook Adaptation

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series of books from author Alvin Schwartz and artist Stephen Gammell have been frightening readers for decades, with the books earning not only a feature-film adaptation but also a documentary, as HarperAudio shared an all-new audiobook adaptation of the series. Making the new release even more exciting is the talent it enlisted, which includes Agents of SHIELD's Patton Oswalt, The Walking Dead's Melissa McBride, and Beetlejuice on Broadway's Alex Brightman. You can head to Audible now to check out the frightening audiobook and stay tuned for details on the future of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series.

The audiobook is described, "Narrated by Patton Oswalt, Melissa McBride, and Alex Brightman, this collection includes all three of Alvin Schwartz's classic story collections: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and Scary Stories 3. Walking corpses, dancing bones, knife-wielding madmen, and narrow escapes from death - they're all here in this chilling collection of ghost stories, collected and retold by folklorist Alvin Schwartz. These horrific tales are guaranteed to raise goosebumps. Let the faint of heart beware. Pull up a chair, find a hand to hold, and prepare to be horrified."

The original book series has unsettled countless young readers, not only thanks to Schwartz's skills as an author but also thanks to its ghastly artwork from Gammell. After all the years it spent giving readers nightmare, the film finally came to life on the big screen with 2019's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark from director André Øvredal and producer Guillermo del Toro. The director previously detailed how he aims to embrace the original artwork even more for the upcoming sequel.

“I learned so much on Scary Stories, but also about Scary Stories and I do think that we’ll tap even more into Gammell’s visual world in the sequel than we did in the first movie,” Øvredal shared with Collider earlier this year.

In the first film, it’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind ... but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark series.

