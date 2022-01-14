Scream 6 Adds New Cast Members for Ghostface to Stalk

The upcoming Scream 6 has added even more potential victims new members to its growing cast with Deadline bringing word that Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase) have all signed on. No further details on their characters or the secretive plot of the sequel were revealed. We can assume that many of them will meet Ghostface and perhaps not make it out alive, one of them might even be the one behind the mask. Production on the film is set to start very soon.

The only details previously revealed about the plot of Scream 6 was that the film "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Reports that popped up online afterward revealed the the film appears to be taking place in New York, and also might be set in the winter time. This would mark a pretty big departure for the series in terms of setting as Ghostface in the snow is something that hasn't shown up in the series (and he'll beat fellow slasher Jason Voorhees to the cold environment, something horror fans have been eager to see for decades).

Other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will reprise their roles from 2022's Scream (the fifth film in the series). Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed as well. Absent from the film will be franchise star Neve Campbell who confirmed she will not return as Sydney Prescott for the new sequel.

In a recent interview, Jenna Ortega offered a tease for the new killer in the film. "Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating," Ortega shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point." The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023