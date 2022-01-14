New Scream to Reportedly Take Place in New York City

✖

The fictional town of Woodsboro is an important part of the Scream legacy, but the upcoming sixth film is set to take the terror to a new location, with Bloody Disgusting reporting that the storyline is set to unfold in New York City. This won't be the first entry in the series to leave the suburban town behind, as Scream 2 followed Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) to college while Scream 3 unfolded on the sets of the fictional "Stab" series in Los Angeles. What does potentially change with this new installment is that, while all previous films embrace the spirit of intimate, suburban communities, this could be the first entry to see how Ghostface handles urban territory. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

The new film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Returning cast members who debuted in this year's Scream include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. Courteney Cox, who has appeared in all entries in the series, also confirmed she will appear in the upcoming film.

Sadly, another difference that this film will feature from all predecessors is Neve Campbell will not be appearing as Sidney Prescott. Rather than her character getting killed off, the actor claimed it was an issue with the compensation she was offered that prevented her from joining the project.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell shared in a statement last week. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream."

She added, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Campbell's former costars David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy, and Matthew Lillard all showed their support for Campbell following her announced exit from the series.

