Scream Star Courteney Cox Confirms Gale Weathers' Return in New Sequel

✖

After various teases and hints in recent months, Scream star Courteney Cox recently confirmed that she is definitively returning to Scream 6 as Gale Weathers. The actor has previously shared praise for the Scream 6 script and noted that, since Gale had survived the most recent film, it was possible that her character could return, though her recent comments about the upcoming film to Variety have made it definitive that audiences can expect an appearance from the beloved character. However, this confirmation comes shortly after news emerged that Neve Campbell would not be appearing in the upcoming film. Scream 6 is slated to hit theaters on March 31, 2023.

"I did not die so yes you will see me," Cox confirmed to Variety. "Gale's pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!"

With Campbell not returning and with David Arquette's Dewey and Marley Shelton's Judy getting killed in this year's sequel, Cox is poised to be the only star from the original films to be appearing in the upcoming sequel. However, with new cast members like Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown all returning for the new film, it's possible that Gale will only earn minimal screen time.

While audiences will surely be excited for Gale's return, we're also still coping with the reveal that Sidney Prescott's on-screen journey has seemingly concluded. Campbell herself admitted that the decision was over her compensation for the new film.

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell confirmed to Deadline. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream."

She added, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere will also be returning to the franchise to reprise her role of Kirby.

Stay tuned for details on Scream 6.

Are you excited that Gale Weathers will appear in the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!