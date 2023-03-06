Scream VI: Ghostface Calls Reno 911! In New Promo

In a post-Avengers: Endgame world, it's never been more apparent that studios are willing to put IP together should the mixture prove beneficial. The latest crossover comes in the form of the Scream and Reno 911! franchises, two properties that probably couldn't be any further apart from each other tonally. In a new promotion released by Paramount for Scream VI, members of the Reno 911! cast discuss the killings of Ghostface.

In the video, Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon), Trudy Wiegel (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and James Garcia (Carlos Alazraqui) are sitting in their regular conference room set chatting about a recent slew of killings. A few improvised lines later and Dangle reveals the killings have taken place in New York, with all three breaking out in a laughter that cuts the tension in the room, only for Wiegel to get a call from Ghostface himself. See the hilarious new promo below.

Why does Scream VI take place in New York?

In an interview earlier this year, new Scream star Melissa Barrera said she thought the shift to New York ultimately made the franchise more terrifying given the scope of the city.

"It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Barrera shared with Collider of venturing to a new location for the franchise. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying, because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10th while Reno 911! is now streaming on Paramount+.