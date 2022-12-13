Scream 6: First Teaser Release Date, Official Name Reportedly Revealed

At long last, the first look at the sixth Scream installment is imminent. According to new trade reports, a teaser trailer for the flick will be released by Paramount on Wednesday, December 14th. Not only that, but the initial report from Collider also confirms the film's name as Scream VI. While that may sound like common sense to most, the franchise deviated from its prior naming convention for the fifth film, simply naming it Scream, despite it being in the same continuity as the previous four films.

Furthermore, it's said the Scream VI teaser will be attached to screenings of Babylon in the coming weeks. All in all, the teaser is said to clock in a featherweight sixty seconds.

While little is known about Scream VI, new franchise lead Melissa Barrera previously said the sequel will be a "hundred times gorier" than Scream 5.

"There was a saying on set because (directors) Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat. They always just wanted more. 'More blood spritz' was the saying because they would just always want more," Barrera said in an interview with Collider. "With the last Scream, they were tip-toeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, 'We're going all out.' It's potentially a hundred times gorier."

In addition to Barrerra, other confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy, who will also reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Longtime presence in the franchise Courteney Cox will return once again as Gale Weathers, starring with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed. Some newcomers will also appear including actor Dermot Mulroney and Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny, plus Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase)

Scream VI is currently slated to hit theaters on March 20, 2023.