Scream: First Poster Features Ghostface

The eagerly anticipated new Scream movie won’t slash its way into theaters until January, but fans don’t have to wait any longer for the film’s first poster – and it features none other than the iconic Ghostface. On Sunday, the official Twitter account for the Scream franchise released the new poster that features Ghostface wielding a knife. Both the poster and the caption remind fans of a chilling truth about the killer in Scream as well: it’s always someone you know. You can check the poster out for yourself below.



There is already a lot of hype for the new Scream movie. Recently, actress Melissa Barrera, best known for her appearance in this summer’s In the Heights and who plays an unknown role in the new Scream, took to social media herself to share her excitement for the film having seen the final cut. “Saw the final cut of #ScreamMove Y’all aint ready” she wrote.

It’s Always Someone You Know. #ScreamMovie – Only in theatres January 14, 2022 pic.twitter.com/NUujkTRlY1 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 10, 2021



In addition to Barrera, Scream will star Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Allner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Jack Quaid. The film will also see the return of fan-favorites from previous entries in the Scream series, including Neve Campbell who is returning as Sidney Prescott along with Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. Marley Shelton will also be back as Scream 4‘s Deputy Judy Hicks. The film is directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, marking the first entry in the Scream series to not be directed by Wes Craven.



“I think one of the things we can say is that when [writer] Kevin [Williamson] and Wes created the first Scream, horror movies were kind of a fringe genre in a lot of ways,” Gillett shared during the film’s Virtual Production Press Day. “It wasn’t a wildly mainstream style of storytelling. And now, in 2020, and for the better part of the last decade, horror films have really been on the rise. And so there’s certainly a bit of that conversation in this story, but to what Matt had said, one of the amazing things that I think is just naturally packed into the DNA of what a Scream movie is, is added. It’s about what’s happening right now. There is a large conversation within this film that addresses the conversations that we’re all having in our lives about entertainment and media and the genre specifically.”



The new Scream will open in theaters on January 14, 2022.



Are you excited for the new Scream film? What do you think of the first poster? Let us know in the comment section.