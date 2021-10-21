Scream Star Confirms Their Character Is “Deader Than Dead” in the Franchise

One of the most beloved characters in the Scream franchise is Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks, as his expertise in the realm of horror movies offered valuable insight that allowed our heroes to survive their encounters with Ghostface. This meant that, when the character met his demise in Scream 2, audiences had a hard time believing it, given how resourceful he had appeared to be and how much fans appreciated the character. For more than two decades, many fans have kept hope alive that they could see Randy again, but Kennedy himself can confirm that the character won’t be returning to the franchise. Scream is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K Digital.

“If I was in the mythology, I think my mythology is strong because I’m not in it, you know what I mean? So if I came back, it could bastardize it. But if there was a plausible way that wouldn’t piss off the audience, it might be interesting to entertain,” Kennedy confirmed with ComicBook.com. “But, as of right now, I believe I’m deader than dead, and I think that’s what makes it good is the fact that you are dead and that’s why it’s strong because you died. You were one of the good ones and maybe you shouldn’t have went, but that’s what life is. It’s pain. Sometimes things happen, you can’t explain. And that’s why it resonates so much with people because of that.”

Despite his death in Scream 2, Randy did make an appearance in Scream 3 in the form of a video he recorded prior to his death being shown to the survivors of the sequel. The actor went on to recall some of the theories he’s heard over the years regarding how Randy could have survived.

“There’s the ‘Randy’s going to come back because he masterminded it.’ There’s ‘Randy never died because he knew he would get killed, so he got out before he did, but then he was rude to his friends by not helping them,’” Kennedy detailed. “Then, he’s maybe helping behind the scenes and there’s ‘he’s got a twin brother,’ then there’s an alternate universe or there’s ‘Randy’s going to be in the Stab series.’ There’s a ton of stuff that could happen, but those are all theories, I don’t know. I do think it’s so impactful that he’s dead and you want him, but maybe he comes back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a weird avatar.”

In addition to how much audiences love Randy, another reason he earns so many survival theories is because his death goes unseen in a van, with Kennedy pointing out, “That’s the one thing … you don’t see it. Did you ever see it? You saw the aftermath. But did you see it?”

Scream is out now on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K Digital. A new Scream is hitting theaters on January 14, 2022.

