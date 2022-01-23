Scream: Neve Campbell Reveals if She’d Appear In a Sixth Movie

While many assumed that the latest Scream film, the fifth in the overall franchise, would be a way to wrap up the story, the film leaves things in a place where there are certainly new journeys to take and stories to tell. On top of that, the film has done well in theaters and is winning over critics and fans alike, rekindling interest in the franchise as well. With that in mind, many are already wondering if a sixth Scream could be on the horizon and if it happens, star Neve Campbell says she’d be down to appear—provided the story is right.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Campbell was asked if she would ever return to the franchise, and she admitted she was curious as to what would come next.

“Yes, absolutely,” Campbell said. “It’s down to the strength of the story. I wouldn’t want to do it unless the script is good. It would be hard. But these guys did really well on this one, so I’m curious to see what would come next. So, we’ll see.”

And considering that Scream didn’t shy away from some genuinely shocking deaths, Campbell is well aware that if there were to be a return for Scream 6, Sidney might not make it out alive.

“You never know, do you?” she said.

And Campbell isn't the only person who would come back for another Scream. Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

“We know that Guy and Jamie have a really great idea for where this saga goes, and I can say that we had such an amazing time making this one,” Gillett recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly. “From start to finish, it was just like a dream come true, and if they’d have us back, we’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Scream is in theaters now.