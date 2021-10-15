Scream Queens Star Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Possible New Season

Unlike his long-running American Horror Story series, filmmaker Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens failed to earn a major fan base or connect strongly with fans, only allowing itself to earn two seasons. Despite not having the numbers of his other projects, the fans the series does have are quite passionate, who are holding out hope that a Season 3 could be developed at some point, but star Jamie Lee Curtis recently revealed that she thinks Murphy fulfilled his desires of what to do with the series in those two seasons. Interestingly, however, Murphy has teased in recent years that there could actually be a follow-up adventure on the way.

“I don’t believe so. I think Ryan did what we wanted to do with that,” Curtis confirmed to Deadline‘s Hero Nation podcast about a third season. “It was a weird and wacky group of people, it was a funny experiment in creating characters but putting them in another world. The writing was so clever, I made good friends. The writing was incredible, for me, and I just don’t think [so].

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series debuted in 2015 and concluded in 2016, and while Scream Queens wasn’t connected to the American Horror Story series, there were some overlaps between the two projects. Tonally, Scream Queen delivered audiences both scares and humor, but it leaned much more into the humorous elements of horror than American Horror Story. Additionally, the series starred former American Horror Story actors like Emma Roberts and Skyler Samuels, with some Scream Queens stars also going on to star in future American Horror Story seasons.

One of the last updates on the project came from Murphy himself, confirming last year that one of the snags was related to whether or not Fox, which is now owned by Disney, would want to move forward with a new season.

“I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it,” Murphy replied to Deadline last November when asked about the series’ return becoming a reality. “Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu.”

Stay tuned for details on a possible Season 3 of Scream Queens.

Would you like to see a new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!