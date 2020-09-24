Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates the 5-Year Anniversary of Scream Queens

✖

Writer Ryan Murphy has a number of notable projects to his name, from Glee to American Horror Story to Pose, but one of his endeavors that many fans think should have gotten more seasons was his horror-comedy Scream Queens, which starred Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, and Abigail Breslin. Earlier this week marked the five-year anniversary of the first episode debuting on Fox, with Curtis taking to Instagram to honor the occasion with a post expressing her admiration for the project and her colleagues on the journey, with some of her co-stars reacting to the post in the comments.

"Well... 5 years ago TONIGHT [Scream Queens] had its debut," Curtis shared. "What weird and wonderful fun we had."

Despite not having any official connections, some have considered Scream Queens to be a quasi-spinoff of American Horror Story, as the former enlisted some of Murphy's frequent performers from the latter for an all-new adventure. Much like American Horror Story, Scream Queens delivered viewers humor and horror, though it leaned much more into the comedic sensibilities of a traditional sitcom for a much more humorous experience. Another difference is that, while American Horror Story was an anthology, the two seasons of Scream Queens were one continuous narrative.

Curtis honoring the series shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as the cast and crew have regularly reflected fondly on the experience and even expressed their interest in somehow crafting a third season.

"I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it," Murphy replied to Deadline last November when asked about the series' return becoming a reality. "Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu."

Stay tuned for details on the revival of Scream Queens.

