Seann William Scott Says It was "Really Easy" to Tap into His Dark Side for Wrath of Becky

Sean William Scott is known for an array of comedies ranging from American Pie to Role Models, but soon you can catch him channeling a much darker side in the upcoming action/thriller/horror film, The Wrath of Becky. The movie is a sequel to the 2020 film Becky, which was released theatrically during the height of the pandemic. In the sequel, Scott plays Darryl, who is part of a fascist organization called the "Noble Men" that breaks into Becky's new home. This week, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with Scott about the movie and brought up Scott's "unsettling" performance.

"It was pretty easy," Scott said with a laugh when asked how it was to tap into someone so dark. "I just had an idea of what the character could be like, and I think that was what I wanted to do was, you know, not have it be – because I love Kevin James' performance [as the villain in the first film] – and I knew this was gonna be different, and I think when watching movies, the characters that can come across being more kind of scary or the ones you're just not quite sure of, and there's more layers to it, and the directors are really totally cool with that."

Scott continued, "So my feeling was like, you know, he doesn't think he's a bad evil guy. He believes in what he's thinking and – excuse me, that sounds stupid – he believes in what he's doing. But yeah, overall, it was pretty easy to go dark, dude. It's pretty easy for me."

"Yeah, there's some fun things," Scott added when asked if playing a villain is therapeutic. "I don't know. More than anything, just creatively, I think it was just, like, finally to get a chance to do something considerably different."

"I'm just really grateful to the directors," Scott continued. "We had such an awesome time filming it, and I did the best that I could, but I came away from the experience being like, you know what was most meaningful to me was how much fun it was to shoot it. And then I watched it and then I was, like, 'Holy sh*t, this movie is awesome.' I had no idea. I thought it was gonna be great, but, you know, I'm there shooting my stuff, which was for like a week and a half. So, seeing it all put together, it's one of those smaller movies that you just don't know what it's gonna be. And then you watch, you're like, 'Wow, this is awesome.'"

Scott concluded, "And my performance, I was excited about people seeing it, because it really, again, you just commit to an idea and you don't know if it's gonna work, and then you watch, you're like, 'Oh, good. I didn't ruin the movie.'"

The Wrath of Becky will be released exclusively in theaters on May 26th.