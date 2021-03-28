Seth Rogen Reveals What Really Happened With Emma Watson On This Is the End Set

✖

Seth Rogen has confirmed what really happened during This Is The End's set during production. This Is the End is an absurd and outlandish horror-comedy that goes to extremes for laughs, but Rogen confirmed that one comedic setup went too far for Watson and the Harry Potter alum chose to remove herself from the scene. Rumors about this moment have circulated for years, and now Rogen has given fans a sense of what really transpired between him and Watson during filming. The truth, as Rogen tells it, is much less dramatic than previous reports would have audiences believe. Rogen says he understands why Watson chose to leave at that moment and notes that she came back to finish her work on the film the next day.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was," Rogen confirmed to GQ. "But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

The premise of the film was that a group of celebrities found themselves together at a party as the apocalypse began to unfold, with the stars all playing at least somewhat exaggerated versions of themselves. The scene in question saw Danny McBride (as himself) becoming a cannibal, leading a horde of scavengers, which included a leather-clad Channing Tatum on a leash.

Earlier in the film, Watson is confirmed to be one of the only celebrities to survive this rapture, but ultimately resorts to surviving the wasteland independently.

Rogen admitted, “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Before becoming a feature-length film, the concept existed as a short film, featuring Rogen alongside Jay Baruchel staving off an apocalypse in their apartment. With This Is the End also starring the likes of James Franco, Craig Robinson, and Jonah Hill, fans would surely enjoy seeing the cast reunite for a project, with Baruchel previously hinting that such a reunion isn't out of the cards.

"The closest that I've heard, and this is a Seth and [director/co-writer] Evan [Goldberg] question more than a me question, but the last time I heard was Evan saying something to the effect of, 'What I would like to see is you five or six dudes in a bunch of different settings,' so not sequels, but basically This Is the End in ancient Rome and then This Is the End in the American West and then all this whatever, but I don't know where it could possibly go," Baruchel confirmed with ComicBook.com. "I know I'd be well up for it. But I guess we get kicked out of heaven or something. [No talks] beyond, 'It would be interesting to see you and Jonah hate each other in a different time period.'"

Stay tuned for details on a possible This Is the End reunion.