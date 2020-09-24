Shudder Releasing New Joe Bob Briggs Halloween Special and Ghoul Log in October

✖

Many people are claiming that Halloween will be "cancelled" this year due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing people from celebrating its traditions as they have in years past, but Shudder and Joe Bob Briggs won't be holding back from the festivities, as the streaming service announced that Briggs will be hosting the all-new Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway, featuring a double feature of films. Additionally, Shudder will be launching an all-new Ghoul Log channel, allowing viewers to tune in to witness a glowing jack-o'-lantern as accompanied by signature sights and sounds of Halloween which will surely help anyone get into the spirit of the season, as well as an all-new animated Creepshow Halloween special.

The details of the new events are as follows:

2020’s ALL-NEW GHOUL LOG — October 1st

Halloween’s answer to the Christmas Yule Log, the Ghoul Log is: a 24/7 streaming jack-o’-lantern (available on demand as a Shudder TV feed ‘round the clock) that offers the perfect ambiance for all your Halloween festivities. This year’s edition has been lovingly crafted by a fan-favorite filmmaker who knows a thing or two about the holiday. Visit Shudder October 1st for the big reveal.

JOE BOB’S HALLOWEEN HIDEAWAY — October 23 at 9 p.m. ET

Horror host and drive-in movie expert Joe Bob has left the trailer park behind in favor of a more remote retreat, but he’s still ready to serve up a double feature of films hand-picked for your Halloween enjoyment. Premieres live on the ShudderTV feed Friday, October 23rd, and will be made available on demand on Monday, October 26th.

THE CREEPSHOW HALLOWEEN SPECIAL — October 26th

Though Greg Nicotero and his team are hard at work shooting Season Two (coming in 2021), they’ve crafted a fully animated Creepshow special for us just in time for Halloween, featuring two tales to die for: “Survivor Type,” based on the short story by Stephen King and adapted by Nicotero, stars Kiefer Sutherland (24, Designated Survivor) as a man determined to stay alive alone on a deserted island no matter what the cost. “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead,” based on the short story by Joe Hill and adapted by Melanie Dale, stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act) as a teen whose family road trip includes a visit to the gravest show on earth.

Shudder's Halloween festivities kick off on October 1st.

