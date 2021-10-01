Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown on Shudder to Feature Halloween Kills Guests

Joe Bob Briggs regular specials on Shudder are no stranger to guests but this year’s “Halloween Hoedown” may have two of the most prominent in a while. Confirmed today during Blumhouse’s second annual BlumFest celebration was news that Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green and Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum will make guest appearances during this year’s event which kicks off on the Shudder TV feed on October 8 at 9pm ET. Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown will be another double feature with the fan-favorite drive-in film critic hosting the event.

“Two heavy hitters in horror–the guys who pretty much own Halloween at this point–will journey to the trailer house next week for HALLOWEEN HOEDOWN. (Apparently Michael escaped from that burning house.),” Briggs wrote in a tweet after the announcement was made. Blum added: “A lifelong dream comes true. I’m gettin’ my dancing shoes on for the ‘Halloween Hoedown’ where I’ll be on #TheLastDriveIn with #DavidGordonGreen, talking to @therealjoebob about #HalloweenKills and so much more. I can’t wait to meet @kinky_horror!”

It’s unclear which two movies will be shown during this year’s event. “Joe Bob’s Halloween Hideaway” which took place last year featured two films, Haunt (2019) and Hack-O-Lantern (1988), while 2019’s “Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny” included a triple feature with Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. Considering no movies have been repeated yet on The Last Drive-In it seems unlikely that the “Halloween Hoedown” will feature the original Halloween movie or either of the above sequels, perhaps the long talked about Halloween III: Season of the Witch will finally be part of the lineup.

Shudder previously described the event as follows: “In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced. (Also available on-demand beginning October 10th.)”

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown will reportedly be the first of five Last Drive-In specials that will air on shudder prior to season four of the TV series. When a fan asked Darcy “The Mail Girl” from the series about the first film that would be shown in season four, she replied: “Season opener? That’s a ways off! We’ve got 5 specials first.”