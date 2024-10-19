7 Movies to Watch After Smile 2

Smile 2 landed in theaters this weekend, continuing the terrifying journey that kicked off in 2022’s Smile. With the original movie initially developed as a streaming exclusive, audiences didn’t entirely know what to expect from the original property, with viewers being treated not only to a roller-coaster ride of massive frights, but also a metaphor about hiding your own grief. The blend of effective scares, metaphors about trauma, and a supernatural curse helped earn the film $217.4 million worldwide and 80% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Continuing the concept with a follow-up was a no-brainer, with original writer/director Parker Finn delivering an all-new adventure in Smile 2.

There’s lots to like about this franchise, and what makes its successes all the more impressive is how it’s an entirely original premise, based on Finn’s short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept.” Despite the Smile series being an original experience, there are plenty of films that share some commonality with the movie, so whether you loved Smile 2 and want to see similar experiences or weren’t a fan and want some alternatives, we’ve got some suggestions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see our picks for seven movies you should watch after Smile 2, which is in theaters now.

The Ring (2002)

image courtesy of dreamworks pictures

Based on the Japanese film Ring, this 2002 movie from Gore Verbinski shares key mythological components with Smile and Smile 2.

As evidenced in the original Smile, a demonic curse would stalk a victim and eventually overtake them, causing them to kill themselves in gruesome ways in front of a witness, with that witness becoming the new target of the curse. The Ring also has a supernatural curse which, once someone inherits it, gives them a deadline of how long they’ll survive before dying by the otherworldly Samara.

While both Smile and The Ring have supernatural curses that cause death as well as a ticking clock that moves towards someone’s demise, both series have key pieces of mythology in regards to spreading the curse. In Smile, someone passes the curse onto another before dying, but in The Ring, it’s possible to escape the curse by incorporating someone else into Samara’s torment.

It Follows (2015)

Maika Monroe in It Follows

The Ring featured a curse that centered around a now-iconic figure with Samara, and while It Follows features another type of curse, the actual terror comes from something much more closely related to Smile.

Throughout both Smile films, characters don’t entirely know who or what they can trust, as the strange entity alters their entire mental state. It Follows features a threat that’s a bit more tangible, as audiences witness a slow-moving figure who stalks its target, with the only way to slow the threat being to have sex with someone else, who becomes the entity’s new victim.

What makes It Follows so frightening is that the presence can look like anyone, whether they be a shambling stranger or a victim’s closest friends. Being able to hide terror in plain sight is one major connection between the two mythologies.

The Babadook (2014)

Image Courtesy of Umbrella Entertainment

One of the compelling elements of the Smile franchise is that, while being stalked by a strange, smiling presence is creepy enough, the reasoning for the torment is largely unclear. Audiences ultimately learn how the entity feeds on trauma, which it inspires in the witnesses to these suicides.

In Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook, a mother and son read a book called “Mr. Babadook” that has seemingly appeared out of nowhere. The pair begin to be haunted by an otherworldly presence, and with the duo grieving the loss of their family’s patriarch, the real-world trauma is amplified by Mr. Babadook’s torment.

In the past decade, The Babadook has become a go-to example of how to effectively use the horror genre and a superficial monster to reflect real-world trauma. There’s many other horror movies that serve as metaphors for entirely human experiences, though The Babadook is one of the best.

Fallen (1998)

image courtesy of warner bros.

There’s no shortage of movies out there about curses and demons, but it’s worth spotlighting 1998’s Fallen if only for it being an often-overlooked experience.

The movie follows a detective (Denzel Washington) who witnesses a ruthless killer being put to death for his occult crimes, only for the criminal to grab the detective and utter a strange language. Through his investigations, this detective learns of the demonic Azazel, which is said to be able to jump from host to host through touch, with Azazel seemingly having previously possessed the serial killer and now searching for a new host to carry out its crimes.

Joining Washington in the film are John Goodman, Donald Sutherland, and Elias Koteas, making for an impressive cast, while the close-quarters transmission of a demonic entity feels reminiscent of Smile.

Black Swan (2010)

image courtesy of fox searchlight pictures

One of the biggest differences between Smile and Smile 2 is that, rather than our protagonist being a doctor who leads a relatively insular life, Smile 2 features a pop singer preparing for her tour. Naomi Scott plays Skye Riley in the sequel, with her performance being one of the components of the sequel earning tremendous praise.

Black Swan scored Natalie Portman an Oscar for her performance as a ballet dancer who loses her grip on reality as she prepares for what could be a career-defining performance.

Audiences know well and good the terrors that are haunting Skye in Smile 2, but as she faces so many pressures for her role in the entertainment industry, everyone around her is questioning her mental state. While Portman’s character isn’t a world-famous pop star, Black Swan is anchored by a powerful lead performance and showcases the devastating mental toll the pressure that being an entertainer can take on someone.

Strange Darling (2023)

image courtesy of Magenta Light Studios

While all of the other movies recommended here have some tonal or conceptual connection to the events of Smile and Smile 2, Strange Darling is an entirely different experience. Instead, fans who wanted more of actor Kyle Gallner in Smile 2 will appreciate checking out this twisted story that features a compelling performance from the genre darling.

Part of the joy of Strange Darling is how unexpected the overall narrative is, which is heightened by its non-linear storytelling. We can say, though, that the movie focuses on a serial killer in Oregon and that Gallner is joined in the project by Willa Fitzgerald.

Gallner has tallied a number of genre credits to his name, which include A Haunting in Connecticut, Jennifer’s Body, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Red State, and Scream. The actor is often relegated to supporting roles, while Strange Darling puts all of his acting chops front and center for the unexpected thriller.

Possession (1981)

Isabelle Adjani stars in 1981’s Possession

Parker Finn only has two feature films to his name, Smile and Smile 2, but as far as what his future holds, reports claim he will be developing a reimagining of 1981’s Possession.

The original movie focuses on a marriage that is falling apart when Anna (Isabelle Adjani) alerts Mark (Sam Neill) that she’s developed a relationship with another man while Mark was away for long stretches of time for his career. Mark aims to uncover who Anna has started a relationship with and discovers something he never could have anticipated.

There might not be much cinematic connection between Smile 2 and Possession, but for any fan who has become intrigued with Finn’s directorial sensibilties, watching Possession will give you a tease of what his next project will explore.

Smile 2 is in theaters now.

Which of these films will you be checking out? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!