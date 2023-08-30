Spirit Halloween Is Selling Their Own Monopoly With Vacant Stores as Properties

While it may technically be summer, August is coming to an end and for many, spooky season is already upon us. Fall everything is already hitting store shelves, the pumpkin spice latte and just about every other pumpkin spice-adjacent thing you can imagine — including scented trash bags —are available now as well. That also means another major hallmark of Halloween is upon us — Spirit Halloween — and this year, the seasonal retailer for all things spooky season has their own version of an iconic board game and it's one that pokes just a bit of fun at the store's own use of vacant stores.

Available on the Spirit Halloween website is Spirit Monopoly, Spirit Halloween's own take on the classic real estate trading board game. Per the description, "Gather your friends for a spooky game of Spirit Monopoly! This game adds a Halloween spin on buying, selling, and trading properties! It's the perfect way to end a long night of trick-or-treating!"

The game includes a game board, dice, six custom player tokens, 44 property tokens — including vacant stores, 60 playing cards, play money, and instructions. As of the time of this article's writing, Spirit Monopoly appears to be sold out on the website, but fans might want to continue checking back just in case the game is restocked.

What is Spirit Halloween?

Spirit Halloween is a seasonal retailer specializing in Halloween decorations, costumes, props, and accessories — pretty much anything you need for spooky season. The pop-up retailer famously makes use of vacant retail space for the season, usually operating for between 60 and 90 days between August and just after Halloween each year. This year, Spirit Halloween opened their flagship location in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on July 29th.

Spirit Revealed Their 2023 Animatronics Collection Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Spirit Halloween announced their lineup of animatronics for 2023. The collection includes some of Spirit's own original creations as well as items in honor of the cult classic film Killer Klowns from Outer Space — including a 6-foot Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Hanging Prop.

"Better hope you don't run into any Killer Klowns equipped with a Cotton Candy Gun this Halloween or you could get zapped into this Cotton Candy Cocoon Static Prop for yourself!" the product's description reads. "This officially licensed prop features details just like in the movie. With a red face being consumed by the bright pink cotton candy exterior, this static prop will have your home looking straight out of a scene from the film. Hang it from the ceiling and you'll have your guests always looking over their shoulders for some Killer Klowns once they see this prop on display this Halloween."

In Other Halloween News

If Spirit Monopoly isn't exactly what you need to get into the spooky spirit, there are some other Halloween-related things you can look into. Ferrero recently announced the return of their 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar benefitting Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The 31 Days of Halloween Countdown Calendar functions something like an advent calendar with each day offering up a little treat. The treats in this calendar come from Ferrero's premium confection and cookie brands, including Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, Kinder Bueno, Kinder Joy, Kinder Chocolate, Tic Tac, Nutella&GO!, Fannie May, Keebler Fudge Stripe Minis or Mother's Cookies.

On the movie side of things, it was also just announced that most of the Friday the 13th films are heading to Max to stream just in time for Halloween as well. Eight Friday the 13th movies are being added to Max on September 1st.

Jason Goes to Hell, the ninth film in the Friday the 13th series, is already available on Max. It'll be joined this week by the first eight entries in the series: Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part II, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

What do you think about Spirit Halloween having their own Monopoly? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.