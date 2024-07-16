Spirit Halloween Announces Official Opening of Flagship Store for 2024

No matter what the temperatures outside might be, the Halloween season is set to officially kick off in just over two weeks, as Spirit Halloween has announced the grand opening event for its flagship store in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. In addition to fans in attendance getting a first look at some of Spirit’s most exciting offerings, exclusive swag bags and lanyards will be available for the first guests in line, with the event also set to kick off the spooky season with other thrilling in-person events. The grand opening will be held on Saturday, August 1st.

Spirit Halloween breaks down what fans can expect at the event on their official website:

Lineup starts a 7 a.m. with a special gift for the first 200 fans

Lanyards and event-exclusive Spirit Halloween swag bags will be given to the first 200 fans starting at 7 a.m. on August 1st. Line holding for lanyards is not permitted. Each attendee present in line will receive one lanyard and one Swag Bag while supplies last. For safety concerns, there is no camping on site, in line, and no overnight visitors are allowed.



Outdoor Festivities begin at 9 a.m.

The Carnevil begins at 9 a.m. with games, special prizes, entertainment, and food and beverages available for purchase from local vendors until the festivities conclude at 12 p.m. On-site bathrooms and a hydration station will be accessible for the duration of the event starting at 9 a.m

The store opens at 10 a.m.

The event emcee will ask attendees to line up for entry at approximately 9:30 a.m. and attendees will enter the Spirit Halloween flagship store based on their lanyard number after the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. If you do not have a lanyard, you will be allowed to enter the store on a first-come, first-served basis after all participants with a lanyard. Entry with a lanyard begins at approximately 10 a.m. and the store will be open until 8 p.m.



Free Admission

The Carnevil is free to everyone — if you dare. Admission is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the designated areas. There will also be overflow parking in the opposite area of the shopping center indicated on the map.



No camping or overnight guests permitted

Due to safety and health concerns, camping at Harbor Square is strictly prohibited at any time before and after the event. The earliest time attendees are welcome to arrive is 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 1st, the morning of the event. Please plan accordingly. Overnight parking and camping are not permitted anywhere at Harbor Square.



You can head to the official Spirit Halloween website for more details on the event, which kicks off on August 1st.

