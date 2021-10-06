Spirit Halloween Puts White Castle Sliders and Chicken Rings on the Costume Menu

Spirit Halloween have added White Castle Sliders and Chicken Rings costumes to a food-focused collection that also includes Dunkin Donuts and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos costumes. If you ask us, anyone that shows up at White Castle on Halloween in a White Castle costume should get some free sliders in their candy bucket.

Indeed, you and a like-minded Castle Craver can live the dream and become White Castle Sliders and Chicken Rings here at Spirit Halloween, where the costumes are available for $59.99 each. Makes us wish that there was a Harold & Kumar Halloween sequel titled Harold & Kumar are White Castle.

“We’ve heard the demand for White Castle costumes and are thrilled to finally be serving two outrageously fun options to satisfy the cravings of the restaurant’s devoted fan base,” shared Kym Sarkos, Spirit Halloween EVP. “We love the fans’ passion and enthusiasm, and by closely collaborating with White Castle, we feel we’ve developed two ultra-unique costumes that capture that positive energy.”

“White Castle has been part of Halloween traditions for decades, and these costumes certainly take the Crave to a whole new level,” said Lynn Blashford, Chief Marketing Officer at White Castle. “Working with Spirit Halloween to develop these delectable costumes has been fantastic, and we know Cravers will love them, too!”

You can check out more of Spirit Halloween’s food costume lineup right here.