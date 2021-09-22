Spirit Halloween Unveils Couples Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Costumes

Flamin’ Hot is one of the hottest brands in snacking and if Spirit Halloween has a say, it’ll be the hottest thing at Halloween. Tuesday, the retailer announced its officially licensed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos couples costume, including two separate suits for snackers to dress up in. One is a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bag, and another is a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto — or as close to a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto as a Halloween costume can get.

Both costumes are available at Spirit Halloween stores and here at SpiritHalloween.com between now and Halloween. The store’s official description for both costumes, and a snapshot of what they look like, can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Costume: This larger-than-life costume is bringing the heat like never before by giving fans the chance to dress up as a single Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snack for the first time. Featuring a pair of sunglasses and the iconic shape and colors of America’s favorite crunchy, Cheetle-dusted, Flamin’ Hot snack, this costume was cooked up to be the life of the party while making mouths water this Halloween.

Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Bag Costume: Cheetos fans can’t go wrong with this officially licensed costume featuring the instantly recognizable Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snack bag. This iconic look comes complete with sunglasses that would make even Chester proud.

“Cheetos has always been a brand that champions self-expression, making Halloween the perfect holiday for our fans to let their imaginations run wild with Cheetos-inspired looks,” Frito Lay marketing chief Jessica Spaulding offered in a press release. “This year, we are taking it up a notch and giving our fans an even bigger way to make Cheetos part of their spooky celebrations.”

Spirit Halloween executive vice president Kym Sarkos was equally excited to get the Flami’ Hot brand involved.

“We are ready to give fans their Cheetos Flamin’ Hot heat like never before,” Sarkos added in the press release. “The best part about Halloween is you can unapologetically transform into whatever you want to be, and Cheetos fans are ready to heat up Halloween this year with these first-of-their-kind costumes that are sure to turn heads.”