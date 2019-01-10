‘Bird Box Part 2: The Trump Address’ Parody Airs on Late Show With Stephen Colbert

It’s been less than a month since Netflix released the much-watched and even more buzzed-about Bird Box, but the film has already become something of a cultural moment — something Stephen Colbert‘s satirical take on President Donald Trump‘s address last night further confirms.

On Tuesday night, Trump disrupted primetime programming with a short address from the Oval Office in which he largely defended the government shutdown and make his argument for why a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was necessary to combat what he termed a “humanitarian crisis”. The speech prompted quite a few late night television responses, but Colbert took it to the next level with “Bird Box Part 2: The Trump Address.” You can check it out in the video above.

In the sketch, Bird Box‘s opening in which Malorie (played by Sandra Bullock in the movie) sternly addresses her children to not take off their blindfolds is adapted not to a fear of an unseen creature that will drive them mad until they kill themselves but to a fear of seeing Trump’s speech because it will have much the same effect.

“This speech will be so insane that if you watch it, you will want to hurt yourselves,” the woman says. Of course, even if they can’t see the address, they can still hear it. When Boy points that out it leads to a sightless scramble to find the remote control in time to save themselves.

No matter what your political leaning or personal thoughts on Trump’s address, the parody is fairly clever and interestingly fitting in a sense when one considers that Bird Box, which is about one family’s harrowing journey to a place they hope and believe will be safer and better than where they are from, in many ways parallel an immigrant story.

More importantly, though, is the fact that Bird Box is everywhere right now. A week after the film debuted, Netflix revealed that the film had been viewed over 45 million times in the first seven days of its release, numbers that broke the record previously held by David Ayer’s Bright as the most popular opening for a Netflix original film. Netflix then followed the claim up with an explanation of how they calculated the statistic — once a view goes beyond 70 percent of the total runtime, including credits, it counts as a view — and Nielsen recently released their own ratings for the movie giving a bit more credence to Netflix’ claim. According to a report from Variety, Nielsen ratings measure Bird Box to have pulled in roughly 26 million unique viewers in the U.S. alone between December 21st and December 27th. (Netflix’s numbers measured global views, not just those in the U.S.)

Beyond the incredible ratings, Bird Box has entered the cultural conversation thanks to clever memes on social media as well. There’s even a “Bird Box Challenge” making the rounds in which individuals blindfold themselves and attempt various tasks much as the characters in the film would — though Netflix has asked people not to put themselves into dangerous situations because of this challenge. Even YouTuber Jake Paul attempted the challenge — only to nearly be hit by a car and have the video yanked from YouTube. It’s unclear if that was a decision by Paul or by YouTube.

