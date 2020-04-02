Stephen King Fans Are Loving His Rap Album April Fool’s Prank

The coronavirus pandemic and necessary quarantine has put people around the world on edge, with the arrival of April Fool’s Day making everyone apprehensive about what to believe on the internet. Despite being nervous about the ways in which people would attempt to pull pranks, author Stephen King wasn’t shy about dropping a prank to all of his fans, as he shared a link to his website claiming that he was going to be releasing his first rap album. While the author has regularly demonstrated his creativity in the realm of terrifying tales, this prank was a welcome relief to the many macabre ways King could have pulled off a ruse.

“Building on the success of his collaboration with John Mellencamp, The Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, and calling upon his years of performing with The Rock Bottom Remainders, Stephen is now lending his vocal verbosity to a whole new genre. Stephen takes on the persona of Slim Scary in his solo musical debut, The Rap Bottom Remaineder, and your ears may never be the same,” King’s website reads. “Since 2001, Slim Scary has been looking for the perfect beat, but he only recently found the blueprint. Raising hell and ready to step in the ring, the infamous Slim Scary is strictly business while goin’ off in his 36 chambrays (purchased from Paul’s Boutique). Liquid s-words will flow when this album drops.”

The tracklist went on to include a number of references to King’s works, while also including a link to a “preview” of the album, which brought up a video of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

Scroll down to see what King fans thought of his prank!

Can’t Believe It

I cannot believe I was rick rolled by a legend….. I was SO excited to hear the beat drop — DeezBeez (@GoldnGrobie) April 1, 2020

Brilliant

BRILLIANT. Well-played!! 👏 — Tonoccus McClain (@TonoccusMcClain) April 1, 2020

Love It

Looooove it , should we expect a collaboration with you and dr Dre now ??🤨😎 — artemis (@Artzl58) April 1, 2020

Just Make It

Please just make this anyway — Yavi Fo’dots (@fodots) April 1, 2020

Nice Try

Nice try, Uncle Stevie. — Stephanie 🌙🧜🏻‍♀️🌙 (@TheWaterFairy) April 1, 2020

Favorite Thing

This is my favorite thing so far today. — Lord Ron Zertnert III, Esq. (@blackroseMD1) April 1, 2020

Beautiful

Beautiful. I heard Slim Scary was going to perform a pop-up show at the Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor next week. I got tickets for the second barstool from the left and the one with the ripped seat patched up with duct tape.



This is gonna be good! — Nick Bell (@Real_Nick_Bell) April 1, 2020

Blame the Dog

Molly, get off Stephen King’s Twitter account! — Rami Ungar the Writer (@RamiUngarWriter) April 1, 2020

Bamboozled

I forgot it was April Fools Day. The fever has got me!!! pic.twitter.com/lGbTiAXFvO — MaryAnne McCullough (@MaryAnneMcPhD) April 1, 2020

I’ll Take Two