Stephen King Funko Pop Figures Are Finally Here

There have been Funko Pops based on characters in the movie adaptations of Stephen King‘s novels (there have probably been a million based on IT alone), but the horror icon has never had the honor of a Pop figure in his likeness – until now.

That’s right, Funko has finally delivered on a Stephen King Funko Pop. In fact, they’ve delivered two versions. The standard version features a younger Stephen King holding a book, and it can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for February. A bloody variant of the Stephen King Pop sporting a different outfit while holding an axe and an open book will be a Barnes & Noble exclusive that you’ll be able to grab here in the coming weeks. We recommend putting this figure next to Edgar Allan Poe in your Pop figure collection.

In related news, Funko’s Child’s Play 3 (Half-Face) and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth Chatterer Pop figures are now availablle Walmart exclusives. You can grab the Child’s Play 3 damaged Chucky Pop figure online right here for $9.99. The Hellraiser III Chatterer Pop figure is available here for the same price (note that Chatterer wasn’t even in Hellrasier III, so that makes this Pop figure a little more interesting).

