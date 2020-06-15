Stephen King Reveals Jason Voorhees Horror Novel Idea

Stephen King has ideas for Jason Voorhees, the iconic slasher-killer from the Friday the 13th horror franchise. In a series of tweets that he recently posted, King shared the idea he once had for a novel called "I Jason". The book would've followed Jason Voorhees and his murderous exploits from the first-person perspective of the killer. The hook for King seems to be the part of the Jason Voorhees mythos in which the killer is constantly resurrected to kill (and ultimately die), over and over again. For Stephen King, that's the perfect sort of existential hell that his best works are built on!

Stephen King's "I, Jason" The best novel idea I never wrote (and probably never will) is I JASON, the first-person narrative of Jason Voohees, and his hellish fate: killed over and over again at Camp Crystal Lake. What a hellish, existential fate! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020 Just thinking about the legal thicket one would have to go through to get permissions makes my head ache. And my heart, that too. But gosh, shouldn't someone tell Jason's side of the story? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020 Blumhouse could do it as a movie. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2020 This is what Stephen King would do with the story of Jason Voorhees - what do you think? After sharing his idea on social media, King actually got considerable response from fans and celebrities alike! prevnext

Tarantino's I, Jason pic.twitter.com/QAOQHZP5Jr — ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) June 15, 2020 If we're really going to take this up a notch, how about a Stephen King Jason POV story with Quentin Tarantino directing?

Oswalt Approved Aaaaaaaand... I want this novel RIGHT NOW. Let's do one of those Ace paperback "doubles." My half will be either LEATHERFACE: HOW TO MAKE AN AMERICAN QUILT or MICHAEL MYERS: BABYSITTERS, CLUBBED https://t.co/iYCSrYzktD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 15, 2020 Patton Oswalt is geek culture's celebrity ambassador, and if he approves of this...

Dark Lord Approves Do it. pic.twitter.com/fblNhSS7Yc — Gapstargate "Get Into the Gate Again" (@sgcgate) June 15, 2020

Complete the Collection The only one I don't have, has not been written yet...

There is still room for a few more on my King shelf. pic.twitter.com/ZIu7FWW4nJ — Gothic Zen™ (@Neokitty69) June 15, 2020