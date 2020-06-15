Stephen King Reveals Jason Voorhees Horror Novel Idea

By Kofi Outlaw

Stephen King has ideas for Jason Voorhees, the iconic slasher-killer from the Friday the 13th horror franchise. In a series of tweets that he recently posted, King shared the idea he once had for a novel called "I Jason". The book would've followed Jason Voorhees and his murderous exploits from the first-person perspective of the killer. The hook for King seems to be the part of the Jason Voorhees mythos in which the killer is constantly resurrected to kill (and ultimately die), over and over again. For Stephen King, that's the perfect sort of existential hell that his best works are built on!

Stephen King's "I, Jason"

This is what Stephen King would do with the story of Jason Voorhees - what do you think? After sharing his idea on social media, King actually got considerable response from fans and celebrities alike! 

The Friday the 13th movie franchise has been tied up in legal snares for years now. 

