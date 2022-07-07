Stranger Things Creators Originally Planned to Kill Another Character in Season 4 Finale

The Stranger Things 4 finale last week certainly brought the tears for fans of the record-breaking series. As promised, folks had to say goodbye to a character they loved, and it was anything but easy. According to series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, however, the original plan saw another character meet their fate in the Stranger Things 4 finale, but those plans were changed at some point during the production.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Stranger Things 4! Continue reading at your own risk...

While all of the original Stranger Things survived the fourth season, new fan-favorite Eddie Munson died in the Upside Down while trying to buy more time for Steve, Nancy, and Robin to take out Vecna. Bully Jason also met his fate when the gates to the Upside Down opened throughout Hawkins. As it turns out, there was also a plan for Dimitri, aka Enzo to die during the episode, while trying to escape from the prison in Russia.

"In terms of who makes it, who lives or dies. I think there was a version where Dimitri, AKA Enzo, didn't make it," Matt Duffer told Collider in a recent interview. "Then he ended up making it. But that's [the most] radical of a departure from the original idea versus what we ended up with."

Ross Duffer went on to elaborate on their writing process when it comes to putting together the final episode of a TV season, especially one as huge as Stranger Things 4.

"So when we're breaking a season, that is one of the first things we're talking about is, where do we want this story to end up? So the ending is always that goal post," he explained. "Even as we're breaking episode one, we know exactly where we're going. I don't think we've deviated truly in any season for the finale, we've always stuck to it. I believe the case is the same here."

When Stranger Things returns to Netflix for its final season, all of the main characters from the first season will be coming back with it. Unfortunately, there's a good chance they're not all still around when the season comes to a close.

