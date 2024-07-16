Stranger Things Getting Collab With Bath & Body Works for Three-Wick Candles

In the eight years since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix, the series has earned all manner of merch collaborations, with its latest collab with Bath & Body Works, per Bloody Disgusting, being one of the most unique. A signature product of the retailer is their three-wick candles, known for the rich scents across a wide spectrum of smells, with the upcoming release honoring four beloved characters and some of the food items they’re closely associated with. These limited-edition scents run the odiferous gamut, including waffles, coffee, ice cream, and even pineapple pizza. The Stranger Things three-wick candles will go on sale on July 18th and retail for $29.95.

Thrifty fans can also keep an eye out for Bath & Body Works sales, which often reduce prices on three-wick candles.

The new scents are as follows:

Steve’s Scoops from Bath & Body Works

Steve’s Scoops with notes of vanilla ice cream, golden waffle cone, and parlor sprinkles

Inspired by Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream parlor located in Starcourt Mall’s food court where Steve and Robin first met.



Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza from Bath & Body Works

Argyle’s Pineapple Pizza with notes of baked pizza dough, juicy pineapple, and fresh basil

Inspired by the restaurant chain Surfer Boy Pizza and named after an employee who claimed all ingredients were fresh but the pineapple.



Hopper’s Coffee from Bath & Body Works

Hopper’s Coffee with notes of roasted coffee grounds, tonka bean, and a splash of half and half

Inspired by Jim Hopper, Hawkins’ Chief of Police, famous for saying “mornings are for coffee and contemplation” when faced with urgent matters.



Eleven’s Waffles from Bath & Body Works

Eleven’s Waffles with notes of frozen waffles, maple syrup, and melted butter

Inspired by the main character’s obsession with frozen waffles after being introduced to them by her boyfriend, Mike Wheeler, the leader of the group.

News of this collaboration comes hot on the heels of the first official look at the final season of Stranger Things, which was revealed earlier this week in the form of a behind-the-scenes featurette. While that video didn’t offer up too many reveals about the new season, it built excitement about how far into filming the final season is and how its release is just over the horizon.

Check out the Stranger Things candles at Bath & Body Works when they go on sale on July 18th. Stay tuned for updates on the final season of Stranger Things.

