Stranger Things 5 Confirms Fan-Favorite Director Is Helming an Episode

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is on the horizon, bringing the massive Netflix hit to an emotional conclusion. As fans wait to see what horror elements are in store and what are the fates of their favorite characters, a new look at the season has confirmed a long-rumored piece of news. On Monday, Netflix released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Stranger Things‘ final season, which provides a window into how the series’ production is going thus far. Around 57 seconds into the video, The Walking Dead executive producer Frank Darabont can be seen on set, confirming previous rumors that he would direct at least one episode of Season 5.

Darabont’s work also includes hit films like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile, as well as the television series Mob City. It is unknown at this point exactly which episode (or episodes) of Stranger Things Season 5 will be helmed by Darabont.

What Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be About?

An official plot synopsis for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season has yet to be released, although we do know it will be delivering a blockbuster-style epic, and a proper sendoff for the show’s ensemble cast of characters.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons,” the Duffers shared in a statement last year when the final season was announced. “It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross.”

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released exclusively on Netflix at some point in 2025.