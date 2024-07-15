Stranger Things 5 Reveals First Footage of Final Season in New Featurette

Netflix has released a first look at footage from the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The show, which will kick back off in 2025, is now halfway through production, and the streaming giant took to social media to share a first look at After Stranger Things Season Five is released, the franchise will continue to expand through spin-offs in both live-action and animated mediums. The world of Hawkings also recently expanded to include a stage play. The fifth season has been in the works for three years, since the fourth season wrapped in May of 2022.

“Take it all in, nerds…we’ve hit the halfway mark of filming the final season and wanted to give you all a look at what we’ve been up to,” Netflix teased in a social media post. You can see the teaser below.

“This season – it’s like season one on steroids,” Duffer recently told The Guardian of the show’s final season. “It’s the biggest it’s ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here.”

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffer brothers previously in a statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

According to Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, so big that the final season is going to take an entire year to shoot. “We’re making, basically, eight movies,” Hawke said recently, adding that the final season’s episodes are “very long.”

“Season 4 and season 5 are very connected,” she explained. “Season 4 had a part I and part II because they separated them, so the last two episodes came out at a different time, which is unusual for streaming. But this is its own season. It is a continuation, but it’s the finale. And it has been a long time since last season.”

