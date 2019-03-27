‘Stranger Things’ Returns to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios

Last year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California saw the debut of a Stranger Things attraction, which became one of the most popular events of the whole celebration. The third season of the series will debut on Netflix on July 4th, making it another immensely popular genre event of the year. To celebrate the series, Halloween Horror Nights will be debuting a new attraction inspired by the Netflix series, which will surely offer attendees a fright-filled experience. Check out a teaser of the maze above before the attraction debuts on September 6th in Orlando and on September 13th in Hollywood.

Per press release, “This year’s chilling mazes pick up where last year’s mazes left off, continuing the suspenseful storyline where a predatory entity terrorizes the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and delving even further into the parallel universe, referred to as the Upside Down. The mazes on both coasts will also parallel the hit show as it leaps forward to 1985, taking guests on a terrifying excursion through portions of Stranger Things 3, which begins streaming July 4 on Netflix. As with the previous mazes, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are partnering with Netflix and the creators and executive producers of Stranger Things to create authentic representations of the blockbuster series.”

At last year’s event, we determined that the Stranger Things maze was the third-best experience at the entire event, with hordes of fans flocking to the attraction to step into the Upside Down.

Working collaboratively with Netflix, along with the creators and executive producer of the blockbuster series—Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy, last year’s mazes at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore were authentic representations of Stranger Things, designed to transport guests into artfully recreated scenes and storylines. From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights, and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner.

This year’s event will surely take terror to new heights. Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, September 6th in Orlando and on Friday, September 13th in Hollywood. Additional details about the events will be revealed soon. Limited time ticket offers and vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now. For more information about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

