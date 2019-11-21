Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Reveals Her Favorite Season 3 Scenes

This has been a big year for actor Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Not only did she appear in Quentin Tarantino’s latest hit film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but she also rose to instant fame after playing Robin Buckley in the third season of Stranger Things. Her character worked at Scoops Ahoy in the mall with Steve Harrington and she teamed up with him, Dustin, and Erica to solve the mystery of a secret Russian code. During the beginning of the season, fans were thinking a romance was blossoming between her and Steve, but she eventually came out to him, which, for most fans, was even better than the relationship they were expecting. Recently, Hawke sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about all of her projects from the year, and she revealed that Robin’s coming out scene was her favorite to film along with the scene where she and Steve were tied up together.

“I really love those,” Hawke shared. “I think those are the ones where you get to know Robin the best. She has the most room to breathe.”

After the third season of Stranger Things dropped, Hawke’s father wrote a touching post about her success on Instagram.

“Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing,” he wrote.

Now that Stranger Things has been confirmed for a fourth season, the big question is the fate of Chief Jim Hopper. The character is thought to be dead by his friends and family in Hawkins, but fans of the show aren’t buying it. First and foremost, we didn’t see a body, which is pretty much the number one rule of television deaths. Second, the season’s post-credits scene saw a Russian soldier being told to feed a prisoner to their Demogorgon, but is ordered to spare “the American.” Some fans believe David Harbour is also sending subtle hints on Instagram that Hop is the American. You can learn about the potential hidden meaning behind his profile photos here.

