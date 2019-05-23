Stranger Things Fans Upset They Can’t Buy New Coke After Website Crashes

In the world of disastrous marketing campaigns, few companies have seen such massive failure as Coca-Cola’s promise of New Coke back in 1985. The company was the cola brand of choice for years, with a series of competitors putting pressure on the soft drink distributor to shake things up, ultimately deciding they would craft a new formula and reinvent themselves as “New Coke.” The only drawback is that consumers didn’t like the beverage, ultimately causing Coca-Cola to go back to their original formula in just a few months, which they then referred to as “Coca-Cola Classic.” Despite being a punchline for three decades, fans are currently clamoring to buy New Coke in such massive numbers that the brand’s website is crashing.

In honor of the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, which takes place during the summer when New Coke debuted, Coca-Cola launched a limited opportunity to purchase the throwback beverage to celebrate the launch of the new episodes. A similar marketing campaign took place with the release of Ghostbusters in 2016, with the Coca-Cola subsidiary Hi-C releasing Ecto Cooler, a tie-in beverage for The Real Ghostbusters animated series in 1987.

Coke’s website has been so slammed with eager fans that the site is crashing, making it nearly impossible for fans to complete their purchases.

Scroll down to see fans venting their frustrations about not being able to purchase New Coke online and check out Season Three of Stranger Things on July 4th.

Grief

The stages of grief:

1. 504 errors

2. 502 errors

3. 503 errors

4. Actually drinking #newcoke — David (@davidnelson34) May 23, 2019

Not a Good Look

I keep hoping enough people give up and lay off the bandwidth so I can sneak in for #newcoke @CocaCola You need to make a statement, something. Silence in this day and age, even an hour in, is not a good look. #cokeisit — Unusual Retail (@Unusual_Retail) May 23, 2019

Meta Launch

#NewCoke launch having issues…. sounds a little too familiar… Accident? or the most meta launch plan ever? pic.twitter.com/pPWg6cKy3G — Aaron (@imthewinterwind) May 23, 2019

See Ya

The New Coke website when it hit 5pm pic.twitter.com/rEDAXiK21w — 🍰 (@QuinnsterX) May 23, 2019

You Win

Ok @CocaCola…



It’s been an hour of refreshing my cart to try and fill in delivery & payment details… You win. Keep ya #NewCoke. pic.twitter.com/OzTkhamA8O — CoolNotCool (@YeahCoolNotCool) May 23, 2019

A Fool

puh-lease give us an update!!! i’m looking like boo-boo the fool over here i’ve been refreshing the page since 4:50 #NewCoke pic.twitter.com/fsF5RuzEd4 — sam \\ 🦇 (@_Samgarciaa) May 23, 2019

Website Fail

The New @CocaCola website looks awesome! 😐



So much for trying to do the

NEW Coke Stranger Things Promotional purchase



Website #Fail pic.twitter.com/qLBy0WZbzr — ElevatedFilmFanatic (@RRR5280) May 23, 2019

Time to Go

The Coca-Cola social team when their website servers crashed due to too many people trying to log on at the same time to buy #NewCoke: pic.twitter.com/FU4SC18V5f — Sam Franco (@samjfranco) May 23, 2019

eBay Crooks

Trying to buy some New Coke, and their website crashed the moment it went live. But never for the crooks who then sell it on EBay for Thousands of dollars #newcoke #sellitinstores @CocaCola — Christopher Waits (@cressidarules) May 23, 2019

Need Our Fix