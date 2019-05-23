Stranger Things Fans Upset They Can’t Buy New Coke After Website Crashes

In the world of disastrous marketing campaigns, few companies have seen such massive failure as Coca-Cola’s promise of New Coke back in 1985. The company was the cola brand of choice for years, with a series of competitors putting pressure on the soft drink distributor to shake things up, ultimately deciding they would craft a new formula and reinvent themselves as “New Coke.” The only drawback is that consumers didn’t like the beverage, ultimately causing Coca-Cola to go back to their original formula in just a few months, which they then referred to as “Coca-Cola Classic.” Despite being a punchline for three decades, fans are currently clamoring to buy New Coke in such massive numbers that the brand’s website is crashing.
In honor of the upcoming third season of Stranger Things, which takes place during the summer when New Coke debuted, Coca-Cola launched a limited opportunity to purchase the throwback beverage to celebrate the launch of the new episodes. A similar marketing campaign took place with the release of Ghostbusters in 2016, with the Coca-Cola subsidiary Hi-C releasing Ecto Cooler, a tie-in beverage for The Real Ghostbusters animated series in 1987.
Coke’s website has been so slammed with eager fans that the site is crashing, making it nearly impossible for fans to complete their purchases.
