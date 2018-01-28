Someone Crocheted a ‘Stranger Things’ Demo-Dog

Since its debut back in 2016, Stranger Things fans have expressed their love for the show in plenty of ways. Including, as it turns out, a very awesome piece of textile arts.

Reddit user new_old_mike recently shared a photo of his girlfriend’s crocheted replica of Stranger Things’ “demo-dog”. You can check it out below.

As fans will remember, the “demo-dog” or D’Artagnan debuted in Stranger Things‘ second season, as a sort of unlikely friend of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo). Over the season, “Dart” transformed from a small slug to a slightly more sinister beast, with its final evolution looking a lot like this crocheted amigurumi.

From the handiwork of the actual crocheting, to the added touches of fake teeth and claws, it’s hard to deny that this crocheted demo-dog is impressive. It also captures the unique stature of the Stranger Things beast, something that fans have begun to see in real life quite a bit.

If you’d like to add a plush “demo-dog” to your collection (without the hours of crochet work), Funko has a pretty awesome nesting doll that’s set to hit store shelves soon.

Sadly, fans will not get a chance to see Dart in Stranger Things‘ third season, with the character definitely meeting his end at the end of last season.

“I would say Dart has unfortunately perished,” co-creator Ross Duffer proclaimed last November. “Once the gate gets closed, he’s cut off and so he died by his beloved Three Musketeers Bar.”

Still, the third season of Stranger Things has plenty for fans to look forward to, even as the show’s cast doesn’t entirely know what’s next.

“I have absolutely no idea, and also I’m not allowed to talk to you about anything. Because I’m always the person that gets in trouble,” series star David Harbour said late last year. “But they haven’t told me anything. I think I’ll be in it though, that’s all I know.”

Season three of Stranger Things does not currently have a release date, but might debut in 2019.